Heavy Rain Drowns North Karnataka; BJP MLA From Region Enjoys A Dip in Goa Resort Pool?
1-MIN READ

Heavy Rain Drowns North Karnataka; BJP MLA From Region Enjoys A Dip in Goa Resort Pool?

By: Rohini Swamy

News18.com

Last Updated: July 15, 2022, 20:17 IST

Karnataka, India

The photo released by the Congress. News18 has not independently verified it.

The photo released by the Congress. News18 has not independently verified it.

News18 has not independently verified the video. Several calls to Savadi went unanswered

Even as incessant rain has been wreaking havoc in North Karnataka, with the Krishna and Tungabhadra basin overflowing, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the region, Siddu Savadi, has been facing severe criticism for allegedly holidaying in Goa during this time.

News18 has not independently verified the video or photos. Several calls to Savadi went unanswered.

A set of photographs and videos that were released by the Congress show Terdal MLA Siddu Savadi and a group of municipal councillors from Bagalkote enjoying in a pool of a private resort.

On July 8, the state irrigation ministry had issued a flood warning for the north Karnataka region, which covers Bagalkote, and asked the NDRF to be on alert to evacuate in the event of a calamity.

This is not the first time Savadi is mired a controversy.

As the chairperson of the Karnataka Handloom Development Corporation Limited (KHDC), he was seen scrambling and shoving a woman BJP councilor, who, after being denied a ticket by the BJP to contest for the Mahalingapur Town Municipal Council elections, had allegedly aligned with the Congress.

Savadi wanted to prevent them from voting and in the process was seen pushing Chandni Nayak down, who at the time was pregnant.

She later issued a statement that she suffered a miscarriage due to the incident.

About the Author

Rohini Swamy

Rohini Swamy, Associate Editor at News18, has been a journalist for nearly two decades in the television and digital space. She covers south India for...Read More

first published:July 15, 2022, 19:56 IST
last updated:July 15, 2022, 20:17 IST