North Karnataka Statehood Row: Kumaraswamy Blames Media for Controversy
Targeting the media for "misquoting" him, Kumaraswamy said he had not made any wrong comments on the issue, but had just responded to a BJP MLA's statement in the Assembly.
File photo of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has blamed the media for the flare-up of the demand for a separate statehood for north Karnataka, saying if anything went wrong in future, it would be held responsible.
"You (media) are responsible for flaring up of separate North Karnataka state issue.I would like to tell my media friends that by raking up the issue everyday, you are ruining the state. Don't mistake me," he told reporters here.
If anything went wrong in future, the media would be held responsible for any untoward incidents, he warned.
"It is a media creation. Actually there is nothing happening of that sort. People there are not making any such demand. They are with the government," he said.
Targeting the media for "misquoting" him, Kumaraswamy said he had not made any wrong comments on the issue, but had just responded to a BJP MLA's statement in the Assembly.
"I was responding to (BJP leader) Sreeramulu's statement during the budget session. I had asked him, from where will he get grants after carving out separate state ofNorth Karnataka? Is it a big issue? Is it a big crime..?" he said.
Sreeramulu, during budget discussion, had said the demand for separate statehood will intensify if the government neglected the region.
Kumaraswamy had countered Sreeramulu at a public gathering in Channapatna by asking him from where he would get funds for running a separate state.
The issue has raised a storm with outfits coming under the banner of Uttara Karnataka Pratyeka Rajya Horata Samiti, a committee fighting for a separate statehood to north Karnataka, announcing a day-long bandh in 13 districts of the region on August 2.
The bandh call has been given to press for statehood for the region alleging discrimination by successive governments towards it.
The samiti leaders also alleged discrimination in the allocation towards the region in the budget presented by Kumaraswamy on July 5 and also inadequate representation in the cabinet.
