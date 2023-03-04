Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremonies for chief ministers of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura, according to reports on Saturday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the swearing-in ceremony in Tripura will be held on March 8, while in Meghalaya and Nagaland, it will be held on March 7.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will likely accompany the prime minister in the oath-taking ceremonies in the northeastern states.

In the recently concluded assembly elections, the BJP retained power on its own in Tripura, with the help from ally NDPP in Nagaland and is set to be part of the government in Meghalaya after the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) failed to hit the majority mark despite emerging as the single-largest party in the state.

Nagaland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the NDPP-BJP government in Nagaland on March 7, sources told PTI.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP joined forces with a seat-sharing formula of 40:20 ahead of the February 27 election for the 60-member state assembly. They won 25 and 12 constituencies respectively, securing their second consecutive term in power.

While no one from the coalition has formally declared their intention to form a new government, the BJP has previously stated that NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio will remain the chief minister.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya’s former Deputy Chief Minister and NPP leader Prestone Tynsong said the new government’s swearing-in ceremony will be held on March 7 and attended by Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 7, reported ANI.

The NPP emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya, bagging 26 of the 59 seats that went to polls on February 27 but failed to hit the majority mark of 31 seats during the counting of votes on Thursday. Amit speculations of a hung assembly situation, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the pact with NPP via Twitter after he held talks with Sangma for the alliance in Meghalaya.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma laid claim to form government led by the National People’s Party (NPP) on Friday and announced there will be special focus on on sectors like youth, farming, tourism, infrastructure and health. He also said that some of the earlier partners will be in the new government.

Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie told PTI that in addition to the saffron party, NPP has received support from the HSPDP, PDF and two Independents and has 34 MLAs in total in the alliance.

Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP-IPFT government in Tripura on March 8, a senior police official confirmed to PTI.

“Chief Secretary S K Sinha is holding a meeting with senior officials regarding the Prime Minister’s visit to the state. An SPG team is also arriving today. The Prime Minister is coming to attend the oath taking ceremony of the new government on March 8", the report said.

On Friday, Chief Minister Manik Saha tendered the resignation of his government to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya. He had told journalists that the new government will take oath on March 8, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new government will be held at Vivekananda ground in Agartala.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma, who is the chairman of NEDA, is likely to arrive today, the official stated earlier in the day. “Senior party leaders and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will also be invited to witness the swearing-in ceremony of the new government", BJP state vice president Rebati Tripura said on Saturday.

BJP state in-charge Mahesh Sarma and election in-charge Mahendra Singh are also in the northeastern state.

PM Modi’s Victory Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed rivals saying they are wishing ‘mar ja Modi’ but people have been chanting ‘mat ja Modi’, shortly after the counting of votes concluded.

“It’s a time for a new history and new era as peace, prosperity, stability and development flourishes in the northeast. When I visited the region recently, I was told that I had visited the northeast 50 times. By frequently going there, I won their heart. And, it’s a big win for me," PM Modi had said at an event at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

Taking a swipe at the party’s rivals, Modi credited BJP’s winning streak in the state elections to ‘triveni’ of work and work culture of the party-run governments and its workers’ commitment to serving people.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News here