'Nose Cut, Ears Will Go Next': War of Words Erupts between Current and Former MP of Bastar

Verbal skirmishing has broken out between two veteran politicians from Chhattisgarh’s Bastar area—Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dinesh Kashyap and Congress’s Deepak Baij—with each giving the other a bit of an earful. While criticising the state’s Congress government, Kashyap said that if the party returns to power in the next assembly elections, to be held in 2023, he would chop off his own ears. Reacting to this, Baij said that after the humiliating defeat in the previous polls, Kashyap had lost his nose (dignity) and in the next one he would lose his ears as well.

While Baij is the Lok Sabha lawmaker from Bastar, Kashyap was his predecessor. The BJP leader said that during the last two and a half years, the Congress has not created a single public welfare scheme, and the farmers, the unemployed youth, the general public and government employees of the state were feeling cheated. He said that the party had pledged with holy water from the Ganga in its hand to bring to an end the various problems of the people but all that proved to be a hoax.

Baij hit back, saying that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had completely failed, due to which a mega reshuffle of the cabinet was held on Wednesday. It has also become clear how much attention the PM gives to Chhattisgarh and what is the status of BJP leaders of the state in the Modi government, he added.

The Congress lawmaker said 9 BJP MPs were elected from Chhattisgarh and all the work they have now is to clap whenever the Centre makes an announcement.

Responding to Kashyap’s allegation that no work had been done, Baij said his government has a five-year action plan for unemployment allowance, as there is a five-year government. Farm debt waivers are happening, he said, and on the charge of farmers not getting fertilisers he added that the supply comes from the Centre and perhaps Kashyap should write to the Prime Minister.

