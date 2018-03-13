Not a Full-time Neta Yet, Says Rajinikanth After Kamal Haasan Questions Silence

Megastar Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he has still not become a full-time politician yet and his ongoing spiritual trip to the Himalayas was to "realise oneself"."Still I have not become a full-time politician. I have not announced my party. I don't want to talk anything about politics (now)," he told reporters at the Dayanand Saraswati Ashram, where he will do meditation for a few days.Rajinikanth was replying to a question by reporters about barbs by actor-politician Kamal Haasan that he was not speaking up on political issues.Haasan on Monday had said has not reacted on several matters and it is wrong to just talk about his 'silence' on the Cauvery issue."This is not the only issue on which Rajinikanth has not expressed his opinion. But there are several other issues also and it is not right to point at only one issue," he told reporters.Haasan, who had met Rajinikanth before launching his party, was replying to a specific question on Rajinikanth maintaining 'silence' on the Cauvery water sharing issue.Rajinikanth, who has earlier come under flak from various quarters for not actively taking part in protests organised by the film industry in the past, had recently expressed his disappointment over the Supreme Court verdict reducing the quantum of water to Tamil Nadu from Cauvery River.The actor, who has announced that he has entered politics to fill the vacuum in Tamil Nadu's politics now, arrived in Rishikesh after a short trip to Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh and a Shiva cave in Jammu.He said he has come to the Himalayas on a spiritual journey and it has nothing to do with his starting a political party."This is not the first time... I have come here many times. Spiritualism is to realise oneself," he said.