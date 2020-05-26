Not a Key Player in Maharashtra, Says Rahul Gandhi as Uddhav Govt Faces Flak over Covid-19 Response

Amid allegations of mishandling of the Covid-19 crisis in Maharashtra which has prompted opposition leaders to demand dismissal of the state government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that his party was not a key player in running the Maharashtra government.

The Congress is part of "Maha Vikas Aghadi" and holds key ministries but Gandhi said, "We are only supporting the government and are not a 'key player' in the state".

Gandhi, however, defended the state government and said Maharashtra is a well-connected state and that is the reason why Covid-19 cases are rising there. He asserted that the party is doing better wherever it is running its own government.

Gandhi's statement comes amid hectic politicking in Maharashtra even as NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said only those without a job could think of the government being unstable.

Attacking the BJP for “playing politics” at a time when Maharashtra is reeling under the effects of coronavirus with the dubious distinction of over 50,000 cases, Pawar said, “In such times of a huge crisis, our efforts are to relieve the pain of the people.”

Rumours of a potential political upheaval in the state began when former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis complained to Governor BS Koshyari about the "failure" of the Thackeray government in handling the Covid-19 crisis.

This was followed by Pawar’s meeting with Koshyari against the backdrop of strained relations between the Shiv Sena, which heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and the Raj Bhavan. The NCP is one of the key constituents of MVA.