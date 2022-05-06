Not Rubber-Stamp Head, Will Take All Along to Beat BJP-JJP: Haryana Cong Chief Udai Bhan | Exclusive

Trashing the Opposition’s claims of being a rubber-stamp head, the newly elected president of the Haryana Congress, Udai Bhan, on Friday asserted that with his “experience”, he will able to bring “all on board” to unsettle the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government in the state.

In an exclusive interview to News18.com, Bhan spelt out his priorities, which included ensuring no repeat of the 2019 elections, in which the Congress had almost touched the magic figure, but the BJP-JJP combine formed the government, and also to see that the Haryana Congress is seen as a united front and not faction-ridden.

“The priority would be to see that all leaders come together and take on the BJP-JJP alliance in the coming days,” Bhan said, adding that senior leaders such as Kuldeep Bishnoi have not done anything which can be termed as anti-party.

“We have been not been able to meet yet, but we will be meeting senior leaders like Bishnoi and iron out all differences, if any,” said Bhan.

He said under his leadership, infusing fresh blood into the party is key.

“A combination of new and experienced leadership is ideal and we will try to see that young people, who are already in the party, are given equal representation and find place in the decision-making body of the Congress,” said Bhan.

Brushing aside allegations of being a mere “rubber stamp” and that party affairs would be run by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhan said, “I have been appointed by party president Sonia Gandhi and have been a cabinet minister during Hooda’s regime. I have the experience of governance and being an old Congressman.”

Bhan said, “In the coming days, other working presidents will meet all party leaders and put up a fight to take on the misrule of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government. The people of Haryana are waiting for a change of government.”

