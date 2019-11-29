New Delhi: A day after taking oath as Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the new government has stayed work on the Aarey car shed work and no trees will be felled until further notice.

"I have ordered to stop the work of the Aarey metro car shed project today. The Metro work will not stop but till the next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut," he said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had extended the interim order by which it had stayed the further cutting of trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony for setting up the Metro car shed. The matter will be heard at length next month, with the court having sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation and felling of trees in the area.

The Bombay High Court on October 4 had refused to declare Aarey Colony a forest and declined to quash the Mumbai municipal corporation's decision to allow felling of over 2,600 trees in the green zone to set up a metro car shed. The same night, more than 2,000 trees were cut in a move that was criticised, with protesters gathering at the forest.

"The overnight cutting of trees in Aarey is not acceptable," said Thackeray on Friday.

Shiv Sena Youth leader Aaditya Thackeray said the people of Mumbai are happy with this decision. "The development work will continue, but the harm that was being done to the environment will be stopped," he said.

