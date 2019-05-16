English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Afraid to Speak Truth, Entire Country Saying EC Sold Out to BJP: Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee also accused PM Modi of holding a rally in a ground owned by a person who runs a chit fund.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee greets supporters during an election rally on the last day of campaigning ahead of the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 16, 2019. (PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged on Thursday that Election Commission (EC) has been sold out to the BJP and termed the poll panel as BJP’s brother.
Addressing a public meeting at Mandirbazar (under Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency) in South 24 Parganas district, she said, “Based on BJP’s complaint, the EC has curtailed the poll campaign in Bengal by a day. The EC has become BJP’s brother. Not just me but the entire country is saying that they (EC) have been sold out to the BJP. They can arrest me if they want. I am not afraid to speak the truth.”
“This (Mandirbazar) meeting was originally scheduled for tomorrow (Friday). Since, the campaigning time has been curtailed, we had to reschedule the meeting. We are organising meetings with due permissions and following official procedures. But the PM is holding his rally on the ground owned by Kapil Mondal, who runs a chit fund. Is he giving a share to the BJP? We have all the records. We are submitting all proof to the police. Narendra Modi is attending a meeting organised by thieves and dacoits,” she said.
“They (EC and BJP) may curtail my campaigning but they will not succeed in stopping me from speaking the truth. BJP is distributing money in exchange of votes. I would like to request you all, please stay alert and inform the police if you find anyone indulging in this malpractice. The people across the country have defeated Modi’s party,” she added.
Banerjee’s statement on EC came after the poll panel on Wednesday curtailed the campaigning by a day, invoking Article 324 of the Constitution for the first time. It also removed Rajeev Kumar, West Bengal’s Principal Secretary (Home) Atri Bhattacharya with immediate effect.
The seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha polls will be held on Sunday in Bengal’s Dum Dum, Barasat, Bashirhat, Joynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Kolkata South, Kolkata North and Jadavpur.
