Budget Highlights
'Not After Power, But Not Averse to No-confidence Motion Also': BJP on Kumaraswamy Govt' Missing MLAs
Going by the current situation, it is imperative for the BJP to take a political stand in view of people's aspirations, Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda said.
File photo of Union Minister Minister D V Sadananda Gowda.
Bengaluru: Ahead of the Budget Session in Karnataka Assembly, the BJP on Sunday said it was not averse to moving a no-confidence motion against the HD Kumaraswamy-led government.
Going by the current situation, it is imperative for the BJP to take a political stand in view of people's aspirations, Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda said.
"Being a pro-people party, BJP will have to take an appropriate decision at the right time. We will not escape from the situation. If required we will do that too (move a no-confidence motion)," said Gowda.
He was talking to reporters regarding the election preparedness in the Bengaluru North constituency, which he represents in the Lok Sabha.
"We are not after power. Being in opposition we try to correct them but when we look at their activities and the resultant resentment among their MLAs, we feel that the administrative machinery has collapsed," Gowda said.
"There is a need for us to come to people's rescue. Being a pro-people party, BJP will have to take an appropriate decision at the right time," he added.
Gowda said the BJP was ready to form government in the state if Congress MLAs refuse to support Kumaraswamy.
"We are the single largest party having won 104 seats. If the 'other' MLAs wish to see BJP coming to power, we will have to take up the responsibility," he told reporters.
The Union minister also rubbished the ruling coalition's accusation that the BJP was hatching 'Operation Lotus', an attempt to topple the state government.
"Their own action has resulted in damage to their citadel by their own soldiers. BJP is not responsible for it," he said.
Taking a swipe at the current dispensation, Gowda quipped, "We are monitoring reports in the media in the last two-three days. Some (Congress) MLAs have disappeared.
Where have they gone? They are not able to locate their missing MLAs. This government says it brought back Ravi Pujari whereas they are not able to trace their own MLA who created a ruckus and fled."
He was referring to the clash between Kampli MLA J N Ganesh and Hosapete MLA Anand Singh on January 20. Ganesh has reportedly gone missing.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
