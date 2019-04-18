English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Amused, Say People as Manipur Governor, Chief Minister Jump Queue to Vote
Some voters pointed out that many other politicians had stood patiently in queues along with the general people.
File photo of Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla. (PTI)
Loading...
Imphal: Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah and Chief Minister N Biren Singh jumped the queues to vote in the election to the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat on Thursday.
Voters, some of who who had lined up even before the polling stations opened at 7 am, were not amused.
Some pointed out that many other politicians had stood patiently in queues along with the general people.
Heptulla's name is registered in the Sagolband Assembly constituency under which the Raj Bhavan falls.
"I am very happy to exercise the franchise... I urge all voters to vote to choose their MPs who will champion their cause," she told the media later.
The Chief Minister and his wife voted in a polling booth under the Heingang Assembly constituency.
There are 9.28 lakh eligible voters and 11 candidates in this phase. Polling in the Outer Manipur constituency was held on April 11.
Voters, some of who who had lined up even before the polling stations opened at 7 am, were not amused.
Some pointed out that many other politicians had stood patiently in queues along with the general people.
Heptulla's name is registered in the Sagolband Assembly constituency under which the Raj Bhavan falls.
"I am very happy to exercise the franchise... I urge all voters to vote to choose their MPs who will champion their cause," she told the media later.
The Chief Minister and his wife voted in a polling booth under the Heingang Assembly constituency.
There are 9.28 lakh eligible voters and 11 candidates in this phase. Polling in the Outer Manipur constituency was held on April 11.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: People Want A Change Of Govt At Centre & State, Says Chidambaram
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Kanhaiya Kumar Faces Protests By Begusarai Locals Over 'Azadi' Slogans
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan on Kalank: I Take it as My Responsibility to Take My Film to the Finishing Line
- Dhoni Fans Have a Field Day on Twitter After CSK Lose Against SRH in His Absence
- Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Make for a Stunning Pair at a Friend’s Wedding, See Pics
- Anupam Kher Tweets Adorable DDLJ GIF, Shah Rukh Khan Responds to 'Daddy Cool'
- Foldgate: The Samsung Galaxy Fold Has a Serious Problem With The Foldable Display
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results