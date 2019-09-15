Not Anointing Son, Healthy to Rule for 10 More Years, Says KCR as He Hits out at Oppn's 'False Campaign'
Taking a jibe at the Opposition for carrying out a false campaign that his health was deteriorating, KCR said he was very much healthy and he would continue to lead his party to victory for the next three terms.
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: Hitting out at Opposition parties for carrying out a ‘false campaign’ on his health, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday said that he would not hand over power to son, KT Rama Rao (KTR).
KCR, who addressed the Assembly during the ongoing Budget session, said he was not ready to anoint KTR as his successor. The TRS supremo said that he was 66-year-old and would remain healthy for at least 10 more years. “I am capable of working as the chief minister at least for another 10 years,” he said.
He said curses of Opposition parties would work as a boon for him and take the state to new heights of development. “People gave us a mandate for the second time and we will complete projects that would turn the state green and push agriculture and rural economy,” he added.
