Not Aping BJP, Just Renewing Old Policies: Digvijaya Singh on Congress’ Competitive Cow Politics
When asked about the party’s interest to venture into religion like the BJP, Digvijaya Singh was quick to reject the analogy, and said, “Who says they are religious? They aren’t.”
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Bhopal: The Congress has promised to open gaushalas in every Madhya Pradesh village and build the Rampath, the mythological route undertaken by Lord Ram during his stint in the state, but according to leader Digvijaya Singh, it has nothing to do with the BJP or its own efforts to push “soft Hindutva”.
Refuting speculations of a competitive cow politics bid, Singh, who is Congress’ co-ordination committee chairman, said the party is only renewing the Gau Seva Aayog policies of his tenure.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
