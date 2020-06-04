POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Not Appropriate to Open Schools in Karnataka for Two More Months: Siddaramaiah

File photo of former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

File photo of former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah also advised Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar not to take any hasty decisions in this regard.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 1:48 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Thursday said it was not appropriate to reopen schools for two more months, given the current rate at which coronavirus infection is spreading.

He also advised Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar not to

take any hasty decisions in this regard.

"As corona infection is spreading in the state beyond limits, it is not appropriate to open schools for at least two more months. Chief Minister and Suresh Kumar should not make any hasty decisions," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Stating that Suresh Kumar has placed a proposal to reopen schools in July, he said the Chief Minister has to take

note of worried parents opposing this proposal. "There are reports about students getting infected by corona after reopening of schools in countries like Britain, France and Italy. It is appropriate to think about reopening schools on analysing the situation after two months," he said in another tweet.

The State government has sought an opinion from parents and stakeholders regarding reopening of schools in the state, with the easing of the COVID-19 lockdown norms.


Amid worries and concerns expressed by parents across the state, the Education Minister on Wednesday had assured

that the government would not take any hasty decisions regarding reopening of schools.

The Union government, in its recent guidelines, had asked state governments to hold consultation at school, college, training and coaching institutions-level with parents and other stakeholders, and based on the feedback, a decision on reopening them would be taken.


