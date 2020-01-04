'Not At All Our Political Rival': Telangana CM Asks Party Workers to Ignore BJP in State Municipal Polls
Rao’s son, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, had earlier said that it is the Congress, and not the BJP, which is their main rival in the state.
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday said his party does not consider the BJP its political opponent in the upcoming municipal elections in the state.
At a party general body meeting in Telangana Bhavan, Rao laid out the strategy for the civic elections.
“Don’t the overestimate BJP in the elections. Don’t consider it big, just neglect it,” Rao said at the meeting. “They got four parliament seats just because of their luck. It is not at all our political rival or opponent.”
Rao said ministers have to take responsibility for party candidates to win the elections.
“All the survey are in the favour of our party. The presence of the BJP and the Congress is very negligible in most of the municipalities,” he said.
Rao’s son, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, had earlier said that it is the Congress, a party with over a 100-year history and one to have seen many ups and downs, and not the BJP, which is their main rival in the state.
Union minister for state G Kishan Reddy recently said that the BJP’s fight in the state was with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.
