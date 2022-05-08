'Not At All Political': After MNS Chief's Announcement, Aaditya Thackeray to Visit Ayodhya in June

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will visit Ayodhya on June 10 to offer prayers at the upcoming Ram Temple.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said preparations are underway in Ayodhya for the welcoming of his party members.

“Aaditya Thackeray will go to Ayodhya on June 10 along with Shiv Sena workers from across the country and will seek blessings there,” Raut said, according to ANI. He, however, clarified the visit is “not at all political, it’s for our faith”.

During the visit, thousands of Shiv Sena workers and Yuva Sainiks will join Aaditya from Maharashtra and other parts of India.

The announcement of the visit comes days after Thackeray announced that he would be visiting Ayodhya on June 5 to seek blessings of Lord Ram. “On June 5, I will go to Ayodhya along with other MNS workers to have darshan of Lord Ram. I appeal to other people also to come to Ayodhya," Thackeray had said in a press conference.

Aaditya Thackeray has visited Ayodhya twice with Uddhav Thackeray, firstly in November 24, 2018, and on March 7, 2020. This will mark his third visit to Ayodhya.

However, the head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya had expressed resentment at Shiv Sena’s politics.

“The Shiv Sena has shunned the ideology of the party founder the late Balasaheb Thackeray. It is no more a proponent of Hindutva. Instead, the party is pursuing the policy of Muslim appeasement,” Ramesh Das, head priest of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, had said earlier.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.