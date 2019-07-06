Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Not Aware of Any Party Notice to Son for Assaulting Civic Official, Says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

While Madhya Pradesh BJP president had on Thursday said that no decision was taken on the matter, a senior national leader had asserted that a notice was issued.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Not Aware of Any Party Notice to Son for Assaulting Civic Official, Says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya
File photo of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.
Loading...

Bhopal: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday expressed ignorance about the party issuing any show-cause notice to his MLA son Akash for assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat in Indore last month.

There have been contrasting statements by party leaders on the notice.

While Madhya Pradesh BJP president had on Thursday said that no decision was taken on the matter, a senior national leader had asserted that a notice was issued.

When asked on Saturday whether any such notice has been issued to the MLA, Satyendra Bhushan Singh, office secretary of the state BJP, said, "Nothing like that, at least in my knowledge."

The issue of imminent action against Akash came up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday disapproved of his conduct and language.

BJP leaders have feigned ignorance whether any notice has been served to Akash asking him to explain his conduct.

Akash had assaulted an official of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on June 26 during an argument over razing of a dilapidated building, which was caught on camera. He is currently out on bail.

"I don't know about it. I (just) reached here (Bhopal) from Delhi but I read in newspapers that Akash was served something," Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters when asked about the show-cause notice against his son.

In reply to a question whether he scolded Akash over the incident, the Vijayvargiya senior said that he had done whatever he was supposed to do as a father.

"Dantna (reprimanding) and 'samjhana'... I don't want to discuss it publicly," he added.

When asked about Akash not seen in public after the prime minister's statement, his father said, "Ask him. He will be here to attend the state Assembly session (on July 8)."

After his release from jail, Akash was given a hero's welcome by some BJP workers.

Though he remained unapologetic over the act, Akash had said that he would try to follow Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence while raising public issues in future.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram