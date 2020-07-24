'Not Being Held Hostage': Rajasthan MLAs Loyal to Sachin Pilot Slam Opposition's Allegations

A few MLAs of the Sachin Pilot camp on Friday said allegations by the opposition party about them being held hostage were baseless amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan.

"A few people sitting in Jaipur are claiming that we are being held hostage. We came here on our own will. In fact, I got a pass made through the district magistrate to reach here," said Congress MLA Vedprakash Solanki.

The lawmakers are currently based in Delhi.

MLA Murari Lal Meena, who supports Pilot, said, "We are staying in Delhi. CM Ashok Gehlot said we are held hostage by BJP, it's untrue as we were never in touch with them. On the contrary, our families are scared due to use of SOG by CM."

MLA Murari Lal Meena, who supports Sachin Pilot, says, "We are staying in Delhi. CM Ashok Gehlot said we are held hostage by BJP, it's untrue as we were never in touch with them. On the contrary, our families are scared due to use of SOG by CM."

MLA Suresh Modi also reiterated the stand, saying, "Ashok Gehlot said we are held hostage by the BJP. I want to clarify that it is not so... We are here at our own will as despite our efforts he didn't listen to any of our demands related to work in our constituencies."