Not BJP, District Admin Officials Contesting Polls in UP, Says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that district administration officials were helping ruling BJP in contesting the district panchayat elections. Yadav, who reached Etawah on Saturday, said, “The BJP is not contesting the election for district panchayat president, but the SP and the DM are contesting the elections. When there was an opportunity for the formation of the board, they did not arbitrarily make their members and instead pushed the District Magistrate and local police officials to contest the elections.”

On the question of BJP claiming that the district panchayat president will be theirs, Yadav replied, “At the time when Zilla Panchayat members’ elections were being held, the people rejected and their members did not win, the results of which are in front of everyone.”

Speaking further on the issue, the SP chief said, “If the Bharatiya Janata Party is not able to answer the questions of the people, then this time the people of the state are ready to remove the BJP. Bring any face and contest elections under anyone’s leadership. First, the Bharatiya Janata Party should read its resolution letter, what has it done to double the income of farmers? And what has been done for the unemployed youth?”

The Samajwadi Party chief also said, “The state which has given the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, has organised big events, the government of the state should tell how much investment has been made for the traders? Petrol, diesel has become expensive, BJP should answer on the rising inflation and read the constitution.”

Akhilesh Yadav, who arrived in Saifai to attend the matrimonial programme of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s granddaughter, met workers and the people of the area and asked the workers to go ahead in the 2022 elections and ensure the win of Samajwadi Party in the elections.

