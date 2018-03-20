English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not BJP, Only God and People Behind me, Says Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth said that the state government should put additional pressure on the Central government to set up the Cauvery Management Board.
The hand position that the actor-and-would-be politician is known for is often likened to "apana mudra", a yoga finger and palm posture. (File photo)
Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who had declared he would follow the philosophy of spiritual politics, on Tuesday said only God and people were behind him and not the BJP.
Talking to reporters here on his return from a spiritual tour, he also said the state government should put additional pressure on the Central government to set up the Cauvery Management Board.
Queried about meeting some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders during his spiritual tour and the view that he is backed by that party, Rajinikanth denied that the BJP was supporting him, saying it was "only God and people were behind him".
On the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra that has entered Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, he said the state is secular and the government should provide security to it and prevent any communal flare up.
On his political plans, he said that his next course will be taken after appointing district level office bearers for his Makkal Mandram party.
