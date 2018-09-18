English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Bothered About Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav or Rahul Gandhi, Says Keshav Maurya
Keshav Prasad Maurya said the opposition's main aim was to stop Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said the opposition leaders were frustrated, dejected and sad as their efforts were not yielding desired results.
Deputy CM Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya at the Banke Behari temple in Vrindavan on Sept 17, 2018.
Mathura: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya does not view the united opposition as a threat to the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to reporters here Monday evening, Maurya said, “Our target is 73+ seats (in the state) and we are not concerned about the opposition's strategy.”
Recently, BSP chief Mayawati said her party would join the mahagathbandhan if her party was offered respectable number of seats.
We are not bothered about Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav or Rahul Gandhi. We are working for 73+ seats and how we can support the prime minister, he said.
He said the opposition's main aim was to stop Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said the opposition leaders were frustrated, dejected and sad as their efforts were not yielding desired results.
Speaking on the SC/ST ordinance, the deputy CM said he can assure the people that the provisions of the ordinance and the act in the future would never be misused.
"In spite of winning 73 seats, we could not win in the rest seven seats in the state in 2014 general polls. However, now our aim is to ensure victory in 100 per cent seats, Maurya is said to have told BJP activists during an interaction, according to media in-charge of BJP Pradeep Goswami.
Maurya told the party workers that they have to play a greater role in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections compared to the state elections held last year, Goswami said, adding that Maurya advised the people to apprise the public about various schemes launched by the Modi government.
Maurya later paid obeisance to the presiding deity at Banke Behari temple in Vrindavan.
