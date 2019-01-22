LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Have Not Closed Our Doors for Alliance, Says AIADMK Leader in Subtle Message to BJP

Jayakumar, the Tamil Nadu fisheries minister, however, exuded confidence that his party was capable of winning all 40 Lok Sabha seats — 39 in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry — besides putting up a good show in the bypolls to 20 assembly segments.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2019, 11:26 PM IST
Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar.
Chennai: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Tuesday said its doors were open for an alliance and indicated that any decision on a poll pact would emerge only ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the AIADMK was not involved in any alliance talks right now.

His remarks came amidst speculation of the regional party possibly tying up with the BJP for the coming Parliamentary elections.

Matters like electoral alliances were decided not by individuals, but party committees like the parliamentary board, general council and the executive, he told reporters.

"We have not closed our doors for alliance. The doors are very much open. But who is to be included, who is not required, these decisions cannot be made by an individual," Jayakumar said.

He indicated that a clearer picture would emerge as the elections approach.

To a question on popular cinema star Ajith Kumar ruling out taking the political plunge, Jayakumar lauded the actor for making his stand clear on the subject.

He praised the actor for devotion to his work and for his grit. He recalled Ajith Kumar had complained to then chief minister M Karunanidhi, at a cinema event, that actors were being forced to take a stand on sensitive political issues, like the Cauvery dispute and the plight of Sri Lankan Tamils.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
