‘Not Contesting Bihar Polls’: Name Missing from JDU List, Gupteshwar Pandey Ends Rumours of Fighting from Buxar

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who took VRS last month and joined JD(U), on Wednesday night said in a social media post that he won't be contesting the state Assembly elections. The name of the former state police chief, who was given membership of the JD(U) by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was missing from the list of nominees made public yesterday.

Addressing his "well-wishers", Pandey said, "After my retirement, everyone expected that I would contest the election, but this time I am not contesting the assembly elections....I will be in public service all my life."

"My life is dedicated to the people of Bihar. I salute all the big brothers and sisters, mothers and youth of my native land Buxar, and all the elders and brothers of all religions religion! Keep your love and blessings!" he further wrote

Buxar, hometown of Pandey and Shahpur constituency from where it was speculated in the media that he might contest the state polls have gone to the BJP under seat-sharing formula. The JD(U) got two seats in the Buxar district- Dumraon and Rajpur (reserved SC)-where it named Anjum Ara and state minister Santosh Kumar Nirala respectively.

Earlier, Pandey had hit the national headlines in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Though Pandey could not find place in the JD(U)'s list, his former police colleague Sunil Kumar, who retired as Director General (Home Guards) recently has been nominated by the JD(U) from Bhore (reserved seat) in Gopalganj district.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh that Pandey was denied ticket over fears that the party leaders would campaign for him, news agency ANI reported. "Giving an election ticket to Gupteshwar Pandey is a matter of the party. We had asked whether the BJP leaders will campaign for him in the Bihar assembly elections. Maybe it was due to the fear of this question that he was not given a ticket," he said.