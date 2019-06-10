Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Not Demanding President's Rule in Bengal, But Will Defy Bar on Our Programmes: BJP

The BJP has announced a protest in the state on June 12 against the killings of its workers, allegedly by people linked to the TMC.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 8:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Not Demanding President's Rule in Bengal, But Will Defy Bar on Our Programmes: BJP
BJP supporters show victory sign as they celecbrate their party's lead in the Lok Sabha elections, at BJP office, in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: On a day West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid political violence in the state, the BJP said it is not demanding President's rule there but asserted that it will "defy" the Mamata Banerjee government's bar on its political programmes, including victory processions.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Monday the ruling Trinamool Congress took out victory marches in seats where it won in the Lok Sabha polls, but the state government prohibited the saffron party from doing so by imposing Section 144 of CrPC, which bars an assembly of five or more people on the ground that it may lead to violence.

Asked if the BJP demanded President's rule in the state, he answered in the negative.

"We want to exercise out democratic rights but the state government has used its powers to target our leaders and workers. We will defy its clampdown on us. It is our right," Vijayvargiya said.

The BJP has announced a protest in the state on June 12 against the killings of its workers, allegedly by people linked to the TMC.

Targeting Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee, Vijarvargiya alleged the "bua-bhatija duo are behind the TMC workers" targeting those associated with the BJP.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal governor said he has apprised Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevailing situation in the state, where post-poll violence has claimed nearly a
dozen lives so far.

Tripathi met the prime minister and the home minister for the first time after the Lok Sabha elections.

"I have apprised the prime minister and the home minister about the situation in West Bengal. I can't disclose details," he told reporters here after meeting Shah.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP bagged 18 seats, dealing a setback to the TMC, whose tally fell from 34 in 2014 to 22 seats.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram