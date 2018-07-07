GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Not Easy for an Actor to Become a Politician But I am Propelled to Bring Social Change, Says Pawan Kalyan

The actor, who is confident of playing a crucial role in government formation in 2019, wished success to fellow actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth in their political sojourn.

Sakshi Khanna | CNN-News18

Updated:July 7, 2018, 10:02 PM IST
Actor Pawan Kalyan during a rally.
Hyderabad: The impressive turnout at the public meetings and rallies of actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan seem to have rankled his political opponents.

Be it the fight for the issue of special status, raising concerns about Uttarandhra or hitting out at the ruling TDP for alleged corruption in government projects, Kalyan’s party Jana Sena could change the political landscape in the upcoming assembly elections.

Actors joining the electoral bandwagon is not a new trend in south India. Recently, superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan made an entry into Tamil Nadu's active politics.

Though successful actors enjoy the advantage of a massive fan following, politics is a different ballgame.

Speaking exclusively to CNN News18, Kalyan said, “For an actor to become a politician is not easy. To run a political party is the most difficult task in present times, where money and muscle [power] is dominant. It’s a ruthless world. There will be character assassinations. They will do everything to discourage you and damage you. But I am propelled to bring social change and political accountability.”

He added, “I feel actors are emotional by nature. Therefore the question is can we withstand the turbulence of the contemporary political approach? In 2009, my brother Chiranjeevi came like a tsunami. But to hold a political party you need different mental muscle.”

Chiranjeevi embarked on his political journey in 2008 and launched a new party — Praja Rajyam, which won 18 seats in the 2009 elections. However, post bifurcation, the actor stayed away from active politics. Putting an end to speculations about Chiranjeevi’s return to politics, Kalyan said, “Well, he says politics is not my cup of tea. He is now confined to cinema.”

Wishing success to fellow actors Haasan and Rajinikanth in their political sojourn, Kalyan said, “I wish them all success to define a new path in Indian politics.”

The actor’s party has decided to go it alone and contest on all seats in the upcoming state elections. It is also confident of playing a crucial role in government formation in 2019.

