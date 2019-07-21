Not Elected to Clean Your Toilets, Pragya Singh Thakur Tells BJP Workers in MP
The newly elected parliamentarian's comment was applauded by other local party leaders present at the meeting in Sehore.
File photo of BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur addressing party workers in Bhopal.
Bhopal: While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the centre has been pushing the ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’ as one of the largest cleanliness drives in the world, Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday said she had not been elected to clean drains and toilets.
In a video shared by ANI, the newly elected MP, while addressing a meeting of party workers in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, was heard saying, "I have not been elected to clean drains. I have not been elected by people to clean your toilets."
#WATCH BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur in Sehore: Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, vo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VT4pcGKkYx— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019
The firebrand BJP leader, who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts accused, said, "With honesty I will do the duty that I have been entrusted with.” Her comment was applauded by other local leaders present at the meeting.
Thakur's statement came barely a week after actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, along with Minister of State For Finance Anurag Thakur, took part in a cleanliness drive within Parliament premises.
Malini, who was spotted trying to sweep the roads with a broom, had drawn mixed reactions on social media.
