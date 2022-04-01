Mukesh Rajput, Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Farrukhabad, has once again written to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding to change the district’s name to Panchal Nagar. The MP has given historical references in the letter to support his demand.

In his letter, Rajput has written that his constituency is situated between three rivers Ganga, Ramganga and Kaali River and has a rich cultural history. “During ancient times this city was known as Panchal region as it was the capital of five states. Before the establishment of Farrukhabad this place was also famous as Kanpil, Sankisa, Shrangirampur and Shamshabad. The Swayamvar of Princess Draupadi was held at Kanpil, which was also the capital of Drupad and even the army of King Drupad used to camp here.”

The Farrukhabad MP further in his letter stated that Mughal ruler Farrukhshiar had renamed this place after him in 1714 with an “intent to destroy the Indian cultural heritage". The MP had also made a similar demand two years back.

Meanwhile, in 2021 ahead of the 2022 state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the name of Faizabad Railway station was changed to Ayodhya Cantt railway station. The request for the name change of the Faizabad Railway station was initially given by Ayodhya BJP MP Lallu Singh on October 15, 2020. The renaming of the Faizabad railway station to Ayodhya Cantt came after almost three years when Faizabad district was renamed as Ayodhya.

Earlier, the government had changed Allahabad’s name to Prayagraj after which the Mughalsarai station was also renamed after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Meanwhile, the demands to rename some other cities have also been raised by BJP leaders including changing the name of Aligarh to Harigarh, Agra to Agravan and Azamgarh to Aryamgarh.

