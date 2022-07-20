‘Not Given Respect Because I’m Dalit’: UP Jal Shakti Minister Dinesh Khatik Resigns, Alleges Corruption

Jal Shakti Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government Dinesh Khatik on Wednesday sent his resignation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that he was not given due respect by officials of his department because he belonged to the Dalit community.

As per sources, a copy of the resignation letter has also been sent to the CM and UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

However, this has not been confirmed by the government yet.

In his resignation letter, Khatik alleged that he was not informed about meetings by officials in the department.

THE ALLEGATIONS

Khatik alleged that he was not given any work in the ministry, no one paid any heed to orders given by him or provided any information he asked, and he was allotted a car “for the sake of being a state minister”.

He alleged corruption in transfers in his department. The minister has also claimed that when he asked about it, he was not given any information by the department officials.

The minister claimed the principal secretary of his department doesn’t listen to him on the phone and hangs up. The minister has also alleged corruption in the Namami Gange scheme.

IN THE PWD

Meanwhile, several top officials have been suspended amid allegations of discrepancies and corruption in the transfers in the public works department (PWD). The officer on special duty (OSD) of UP PWD Minister Jitin Prasada has also been suspended over it. Prasada met the CM on Tuesday, however, he refrained from making any comment.

A few days ago, in an embarrassing situation, UP Deputy CM and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak had raised questions on the transfers in his department.

The UP Health Minister had even written to top officials of the health department seeking answers.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath government on the issue.

“Understand the chronology of corruption and misgovernance by the UP BJP Government. First a revolt in the PWD Department and ministry, then a revolt in the Health department and now a revolt in the Jal Shakti Department. The public is asking whose number will be next?” he tweeted.

