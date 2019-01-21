English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Going to Cause Any Problem in Our Alliance: Nitish on Voting Against BJP’s Citizenship Bill
On Sunday, the JDU had announced that the party would vote against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha.
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Loading...
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday defended the Janata Dal (United)'s decision to vote against the citizenship bill in the Rajya Sabha.
"When the issue of citizenship bill cropped up, we took the view that the identity of Assamese people must not come under any sort of attack. We expressed our views to the Union Home Ministry and the BJP leadership as well," Kumar, who is also the JDU president, told reporters here on the sidelines of his weekly public-interaction programme, 'Lok Samvad'.
"I do not think it's going to cause any problems in our alliance with the BJP. We have been allies for long, but maintained our independent stand on a number of issues. The AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), too, had sought our support on this issue. The BJP, being in power in Assam and at the Centre, is empowered to take a final call... but, we are free to voice our differences," Kumar added. Bharatiya
Janata Party ministers Prem Kumar, Mangal Pandey and Vijay Sinha were present at the event.
On Sunday, the JDU had announced that the party would vote against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha.
The chief minister questioned the stance of the Congress, which had staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha when the bill was being tabled, wondering if the party would follow the same course in the Upper House, where the National Democratic Alliance was short of majority.
"We wonder what the Congress is up to. It staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha, where it did not have adequate numbers and its taking part in the voting would not have made much of a difference. But, in the Rajya Sabha, it has substantial numbers and, if it abstains, it may end up helping the bill getting passed," Kumar remarked.
The JDU has six members, including Deputy Chairman Harivansh, in the Upper House at present.
The citizenship bill, which was passed in the Lower House on January 8 and is pending in the Rajya Sabha, has led to huge protests in Assam as well as other northeastern states. The AGP had pulled out of the BJP-led government in Assam in protest against the bill that seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Kumar had earlier met a delegation of the AGP leaders in Patna and had assured them of support over the bill.
Reacting to the JDU's stance, senior Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said the former was a party comprising "habitual defectors, who have no ideology and are only interested in power". Their stand on issues like the citizenship bill, uniform civil code, Ayodhya and Article 370 has just one aim to hoodwink minority voters, he said.
"The Congress high command will take a decision on what strategy we have to adopt on the bill in the Rajya Sabha. But, at least the people have no doubts about our ideology. Nobody can imagine that the Congress is having any covert understanding with the BJP. On the other hand, the JDU has no ideology. Its accusation that the Congress is being equivocal is outrageous," Mishra added.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"When the issue of citizenship bill cropped up, we took the view that the identity of Assamese people must not come under any sort of attack. We expressed our views to the Union Home Ministry and the BJP leadership as well," Kumar, who is also the JDU president, told reporters here on the sidelines of his weekly public-interaction programme, 'Lok Samvad'.
"I do not think it's going to cause any problems in our alliance with the BJP. We have been allies for long, but maintained our independent stand on a number of issues. The AGP (Asom Gana Parishad), too, had sought our support on this issue. The BJP, being in power in Assam and at the Centre, is empowered to take a final call... but, we are free to voice our differences," Kumar added. Bharatiya
Janata Party ministers Prem Kumar, Mangal Pandey and Vijay Sinha were present at the event.
On Sunday, the JDU had announced that the party would vote against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Rajya Sabha.
The chief minister questioned the stance of the Congress, which had staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha when the bill was being tabled, wondering if the party would follow the same course in the Upper House, where the National Democratic Alliance was short of majority.
"We wonder what the Congress is up to. It staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha, where it did not have adequate numbers and its taking part in the voting would not have made much of a difference. But, in the Rajya Sabha, it has substantial numbers and, if it abstains, it may end up helping the bill getting passed," Kumar remarked.
The JDU has six members, including Deputy Chairman Harivansh, in the Upper House at present.
The citizenship bill, which was passed in the Lower House on January 8 and is pending in the Rajya Sabha, has led to huge protests in Assam as well as other northeastern states. The AGP had pulled out of the BJP-led government in Assam in protest against the bill that seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Kumar had earlier met a delegation of the AGP leaders in Patna and had assured them of support over the bill.
Reacting to the JDU's stance, senior Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said the former was a party comprising "habitual defectors, who have no ideology and are only interested in power". Their stand on issues like the citizenship bill, uniform civil code, Ayodhya and Article 370 has just one aim to hoodwink minority voters, he said.
"The Congress high command will take a decision on what strategy we have to adopt on the bill in the Rajya Sabha. But, at least the people have no doubts about our ideology. Nobody can imagine that the Congress is having any covert understanding with the BJP. On the other hand, the JDU has no ideology. Its accusation that the Congress is being equivocal is outrageous," Mishra added.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prithvi Shaw Confident of Being Fully Fit Before IPL
- India & Kohli Consolidate Test Rankings, Pujara Moves to Third
- WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock, Sticker Integration, Private Replies and More Coming in Future Updates
- PUBG Mobile's Zombies Mode Will Roll-Out in January 2019 Says Tencent Games
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results