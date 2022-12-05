'Not Going to NCP': Shashi Tharoor Rejects PC Chacko's 'Warm' Invite To His Party

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has put a lid on Kerala Nationalist Congress Party president PC Chacko’s “warm" invite to join the party, by saying he is “not going to NCP”.

Chacko had said that if Tharoor comes to NCP, he will be accepted warmly and will continue to remain as “Thiruvananthapuram MP even if the Congress party rejects him."

“Tharoor is one politician in India who every party wishes to have in their fold" Chacko told reporters in Kannur, adding that “unfortunately the only party who has not understands his capability is Congress."

He also highlighted that Tharoor was the only leader from the grand old party to defeat the BJP.

Responding to these comments, Tharoor said “I need to be welcomed if I am going there. I am not going to the NCP. Such matters were not discussed with PC Chacko."

Chacko also lauded Tharoor’s “political maturity" in expressing his opinion on the issue of Vizhinjam port construction and asked if other Congress leaders had the ability to say such view points.

This comes amid the signs of a tussle inside Kerala Congress in the wake of Tharoor’s Malabar tour which seems to have rattled a significant section in Congress in the state with a few of them sensing an “agenda" behind his move.

Tharoor’s opponents in the party feel that through his programmes, he was trying to position himself as an ideal chief ministerial candidate of the Congress-led UDF for the 2026 Assembly polls to end the rule of the CPI(M)-led LDF, which has been in power since 2016, according to PTI.

Tharoor has commented on the alleged tussle, saying that he was not upset or angry with anyone in the Kerala unit of the party and has no reservations in speaking to anyone as “we are not in kindergarten to refrain from talking to each other".

“I am not upset or angry with anyone. I have not blamed or accused anyone. There are no complaints or issues from my end. I have no problem seeing everyone as one and neither do I have any reservations about speaking to anyone," he said.

