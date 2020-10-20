Next Story
'Not in Interest of Landless Workers': Punjab CM Moves Resolution in Assembly to Reject New Farm Laws
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday moved a resolution in Vidhan Sabha rejecting the three new farm laws. He said that the new farm laws are against the interests of the farmers and landless workers.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: October 20, 2020, 10:23 IST
(details awaited)