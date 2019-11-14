Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Not in Public, Speak to CM Personally': Digvijaya's Advice to MLA Brother after His Attack on Kamal Nath

Last month, Lakshman also embarrassed his elder brother Digvijaya Singh by sitting on a protest outside Digvijaya’s bungalow, demanding that his constituency Chachaura be elevated to a district.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:November 14, 2019, 9:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Not in Public, Speak to CM Personally': Digvijaya's Advice to MLA Brother after His Attack on Kamal Nath
File photo of Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh. (PTI)

Bhopal: Two days after Congress MLA Lakshman Singh targeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, calling him a weak CM, his elder brother Digvijaya Singh on Thursday asked him to directly express his concerns to the CM, rather than going public.

"If he has something to say, he should directly speak to the CM instead of speaking in public," Digvijaya said.

Ever since his return from the BJP, Lakshman Singh has been targeting his own party with various public remarks. On Tuesday, Singh asked Nath to become a strong CM, instead of acting like a weak one.

Last month, Lakshman also embarrassed his elder brother Digvijaya Singh by sitting on a protest outside Digvijaya’s bungalow, demanding that his constituency Chachaura be elevated to a district.

Prior to this, Lakshman had put his own government in the dock, claiming that loan waiver promised to the farmers could not materialise in the state. He had even asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the farmers.

Congress insiders claim that Lakshman Singh is upset with the party over his exclusion from the Kamal Nath cabinet. He is unhappy that junior leaders like Jaivardhan Singh and Digvijaya's son, Shivraj Singh, have been included in the cabinet instead of him.

Following the Jhabua assembly bypoll, the MLA has further intensified his verbal attacks on the government, supposedly to exert pressure on the party over a ministerial birth as talks of cabinet expansion in the state have already started making rounds in political circles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram