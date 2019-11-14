'Not in Public, Speak to CM Personally': Digvijaya's Advice to MLA Brother after His Attack on Kamal Nath

Bhopal: Two days after Congress MLA Lakshman Singh targeted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, calling him a weak CM, his elder brother Digvijaya Singh on Thursday asked him to directly express his concerns to the CM, rather than going public.

"If he has something to say, he should directly speak to the CM instead of speaking in public," Digvijaya said.

Ever since his return from the BJP, Lakshman Singh has been targeting his own party with various public remarks. On Tuesday, Singh asked Nath to become a strong CM, instead of acting like a weak one.

Last month, Lakshman also embarrassed his elder brother Digvijaya Singh by sitting on a protest outside Digvijaya’s bungalow, demanding that his constituency Chachaura be elevated to a district.

Prior to this, Lakshman had put his own government in the dock, claiming that loan waiver promised to the farmers could not materialise in the state. He had even asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the farmers.

Congress insiders claim that Lakshman Singh is upset with the party over his exclusion from the Kamal Nath cabinet. He is unhappy that junior leaders like Jaivardhan Singh and Digvijaya's son, Shivraj Singh, have been included in the cabinet instead of him.

Following the Jhabua assembly bypoll, the MLA has further intensified his verbal attacks on the government, supposedly to exert pressure on the party over a ministerial birth as talks of cabinet expansion in the state have already started making rounds in political circles.

