'Not Interested in Any Ministerial Post...': Abhishek Banerjee Plans to Take TMC At National Level

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday announced that he has no intention to hold any public office or ministerial post for the next 20 years, and would only work to re-launch the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress at the national level in coming months.

Abhishek, who is a Lok Sabha MP and nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressed a press conference where he said, “Let me clarify that there is no second in command in the party. There is only one command in the party and she is - Mamata Banerjee. I would like to thank people of West Bengal for supporting us wholeheartedly and now my job will be to take Mamata Banerjee’s message to every nook and corner of the country. I would also like to clarify that I am not interested in any ministerial post for the next 20 years. I will work hard to take the TMC to the national level in the coming months."

Abhishek’s decision to stay away from any ministerial post came after the BJP accused Mamata Banerjee for working towards “Bhatija Kalyan" (welfare of nephew) and least bothered about the people in West Bengal.

During several rallies in West Bengal assembly elections and road shows, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has accused Abhishek and Mamata Banerjee for promoting syndicate culture in the state and alleged that the ruling party TMC is doing “dynastic politics".

Responding to their allegations, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee recently implemented ‘One Leader, One Post’ policy in a meeting with the MLAs and Abhishek challenged Shah to follow the same in BJP-ruled state.

“They (BJP leaders) blame us for dynastic politics. BJP is an ardent practitioner of dynastic politics. I am an elected MP. I was represented by the people. Also, I will not hold any post for the next 20 years. I would rather focus on the party’s organisational activities. Amit Shah is the Union Home Minister and his son Jay Shah is holding the post of BCCI secretary. Can somebody explain to me that what is this? I challenge Jay Shah to step down from the post if they actually don’t believe in dynastic politics," Abhishek said.

Stepping up his attack on the BJP, Abhishek questioned, “Why is BJP so rattled, bewildered, perplexed with my appointment? They (BJP) have the numbers (in the Parliament), why don’t they pass a bill allowing only one person from a family to join politics? I challenge them to pass the bill. I will support it and I will be the first person to resign."

Meanwhile, Abhishek also spoke on those leaders who left TMC to join BJP during West Bengal elections and now want to rejoin the party. He said, “Not only TMC leaders who left us and joined the BJP (before polls) but there are some BJP MLAs who have expressed their desire to join the TMC. Our party chief (Mamata Banerjee) will take a final decision on this in the upcoming working committee meeting of the TMC."

When asked to elaborate more on his expansion plan of TMC at the national level, Abhishek said, “Give me three weeks or a month’s time. I will share more on this in my next press conference."

