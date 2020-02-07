Take the pledge to vote

Not Interested in Bringing Down Maharashtra Govt: Devendra Fadnavis

PTI

Updated:February 7, 2020, 8:59 PM IST
File photo of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Parbhani: The BJP is not interested in bringing down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government which would "collapse due to its own burden", said Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

The MVA government was formed after the Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the Congress and NCP.

"We will not try to bring this government down. We are confident this government will collapse due to its own burden," Fadnavis told reporters.

He said the BJP will discharge its duty of an opposition party honestly. "We are not vying for the government to fall. We are not interested in bringing the government down," he added.

