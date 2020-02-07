Not Interested in Bringing Down Maharashtra Govt: Devendra Fadnavis
The MVA government was formed after the Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the Congress and NCP.
File photo of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Parbhani: The BJP is not interested in bringing down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government which would "collapse due to its own burden", said Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.
The MVA government was formed after the Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP and joined hands with the Congress and NCP.
"We will not try to bring this government down. We are confident this government will collapse due to its own burden," Fadnavis told reporters.
He said the BJP will discharge its duty of an opposition party honestly. "We are not vying for the government to fall. We are not interested in bringing the government down," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India
- Naughty Texts, One Night Stand? Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Get Candid About Relationships
- Rishi Kapoor Hospitalised Again, Arhaan Khan Gets Legal Notice for Staying at Rashami Desai's House
- Google India Has Recommended the Song 'Tanhaai' for All Singles on Valentine's Day
- Realme C3 to Launch Today in India: Here's How to Watch Live Stream