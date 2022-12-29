'Not Invited': Akhilesh Yadav Terms BJP and Congress as Same, Says Won't Attend Bharat Jodo Yatra

During a press conference on Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he won’t be attending the Bharat Jodo Yatra because he wasn’t invited. Besides, he also compared Congress with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and said they are the same.

“While our party has a different ideology, BJP and Congress are the same," Yadav reportedly said, as he rubbished any chances of the Yatra facilitating Opposition unity against BJP.

Meanwhile, sources in the Congress had said an invitation was sent to Akhilesh Yadav for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, as well as to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.

Amid the ongoing row over OBC reservation in urban local body elections in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said the BJP-ruled state government is anti-backward class. “Samajwadi Party is ready to go to Supreme Court to fight the battle of backward class," he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also dubbed the BJP as “anti-OBC" and “anti-Dalit".

“If the government’s conscience is clear, it should convene a special session of assembly so that they can put forth their point and give us a chance to put our view on OBC reservation in urban local body polls," he told reporters He said, if needed, the party’s OBC wing will approach the Supreme Court to protect the interest of the Other Backward Classes.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday appointed a five-member commission on the reservation of OBCs in urban local body elections.

