English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Not Invited for Modi's Programmes on Central Projects, Says Kumaraswamy
The Prime Minister is expected to visit the state two more times this month on February 19 and 27 to campaign for BJP that has set a target of winning over 22 of the total of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.
File photo of Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Loading...
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he has not received an invite for the Prime Minister's official programme in Hubballi-Dharwad and accused the Modi government of indulging in "petty politics".
"Today's Narendra Modi's programmes, till now no officials have come to invite me," he told reporters before the Prime Minister arrived at Hubballi.
Speaking to reporters here, he pointed out that for railway projects, the state government shares 50 per cent of the amount, along with land.
"We need not say anything to point at the Prime Minister's petty behaviour...
We don't have any objection to them doing their party event, but the government programme that he (PM) is attending, despite having projects that has state government's assistance....
They don't have basic courtesy to invite. They are indulging in cheap politics," he added.
Modi's Sunday programmes include laying the foundation for the IIT Dharwad building and gas pipeline project, among others, besides addressing a political rally in Huballi later to kick start the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in the state.
The Prime Minister is expected to visit the state two more times this month on February 19 and 27 to campaign for BJP that has set a target of winning over 22 of the total of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao also hit out at the Modi government for not inviting the Chief Minister to official programmes at Hubballi and termed it as an "insult" to Karnataka.
He alleged that the Modi government was claiming credit for establishing an IIT in Dharwad without acknowledging the contribution of the state, that allotted 500-acres of prime land for this purpose.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Today's Narendra Modi's programmes, till now no officials have come to invite me," he told reporters before the Prime Minister arrived at Hubballi.
Speaking to reporters here, he pointed out that for railway projects, the state government shares 50 per cent of the amount, along with land.
"We need not say anything to point at the Prime Minister's petty behaviour...
We don't have any objection to them doing their party event, but the government programme that he (PM) is attending, despite having projects that has state government's assistance....
They don't have basic courtesy to invite. They are indulging in cheap politics," he added.
Modi's Sunday programmes include laying the foundation for the IIT Dharwad building and gas pipeline project, among others, besides addressing a political rally in Huballi later to kick start the BJP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in the state.
The Prime Minister is expected to visit the state two more times this month on February 19 and 27 to campaign for BJP that has set a target of winning over 22 of the total of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao also hit out at the Modi government for not inviting the Chief Minister to official programmes at Hubballi and termed it as an "insult" to Karnataka.
He alleged that the Modi government was claiming credit for establishing an IIT in Dharwad without acknowledging the contribution of the state, that allotted 500-acres of prime land for this purpose.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amol Palekar Storms Off Stage at Mumbai Event After Being Censored for Questioning Censorship
- Gully Boy First Reviews Out: Unanimously in Praise, Twitter Applauds Ranveer & Alia's Performance
- Superwoman Lilly Singh Shares Unseen Pictures of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra From Their Haldi Ceremony
- Antigua Pitch for Windies-England Test Rated as 'Below Average'
- TRAI's New Guidelines For Cable & DTH Now Suggest Network Capacity Fee Not Mandatory For Multiple Connections
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results