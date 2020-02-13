Not Invited to Convocation, Governor Initiates Process to Remove University V-C in Bengal

Kolkata: Angered at being denied an invitation to the convocation ceremony at Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has issued a show-cause notice to the institute’s vice-chancellor and took the first step that may result in the V-C’s exit.

Vice-Chancellor Debkumar Mukhopadhyay’s snub to Dhankhar for the February 14 event comes around two months after the Governor was forced to return from the convocation at Jadavpur University after the staff association objected to his presence given his support for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

He was also forced to leave the Calcutta University’s convocation last month under similar circumstances.

“Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Convocation will be held on Feb 14. Ministers Partha Chatterjee, Goutam Deb, Rabindra Nath Ghosh and Binay Krishna Barman are invited for the Convocation. Chancellor, who has right to preside, has just no information ! Where are we heading ! (sic)” the Governor had tweeted.

He later also uploaded pictures of the invitation card for the convocation on social media to show that his name from missing from it.

The show-cause notice issued to the vice-chancellor on Thursday asked him to appear before the Governor on February 28.

“West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has invoked the power vesting in him by virtue of Section 9 of the Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Act, and has initiated the process for consideration of removal of Vice Chancellor Debkumar Mukhopadhyay,” the letter said.

“You are afforded reasonable opportunity to show cause within 14 days before recourse to consideration of your removal under clauses (d) & (h) of Sub Section 7 of Section 9 of the Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University Act is taken. You may also, appear before me personally at 4 PM on February 28, 2020 at Raj Bhavan, Kolkata to avail oral opportunity of hearing,” it added.

As Governor, Dhankhar is the chancellor of state universities. But in a big move, the Mamata Bannerjee government had clipped his powers as the chancellor of state varsities in December. It made it not mandatory to seek the Governor’s permission to call a senate meeting (highest decision-making bodies) in state-run universities and in selecting candidates for honorary degrees at the convocation.

