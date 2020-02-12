Take the pledge to vote

'Only An Accident': K'taka Cong MLA's Son Claims His Driver Was Behind Wheel of Car Involved in Mishap

A day after police said he allegedly drove the car, injuring a two wheeler rider and damaging an autorickshaw, Harris appeared before them and later told reporters he would fight it out in court.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2020, 7:58 PM IST
'Only An Accident': K'taka Cong MLA's Son Claims His Driver Was Behind Wheel of Car Involved in Mishap
File photo of Mohammad Nalapad Haris.

Bengaluru: Mohammed Nalapad Harris, the son of a Congress MLA, on Wednesday maintained he was not involved in an accident caused by a high-end car in the city and challenged anyone to prove otherwise.

A day after the police said he allegedly drove the car, injuring a two-wheeler rider and damaging an autorickshaw, Harris appeared before them and later told reporters he would fight it out in court. The accident occurred on Sunday.

"If there is evidence, let them prove it. I am going to the court, I will fight it out till I can. This is not the first case of car accident but I did not drive the car," Harris, son of Congress MLA NA Harris, said.

Harris claimed he was driving the Lamborghini whereas his driver Balu was at the wheels of the Bentley, which was involved in the accident.

Harris said he made arrangements to admit the accident victim to the hospital and paid his bill. He alleged "there are people" wanting to frame him in the case and get his bail cancelled to send him to jail.

Claiming it was "only an accident" and not done intentionally, Harris urged the media not to demonise him.

Harris, who is out on bail after remaining in judicial custody for three months in a case of attempt to murder related to the midnight brawl in February 2018, said he has completely changed after the incident.

"I am completely changed after the incident (pub related brawl where he made the murderous assault) but I am branded as a 'Goonda' (rowdy)," said Harris who turned emotional.

However, police said they have "adequate evidence" that Harris was involved in the accident.

"We are not bothered about what he is saying outside, but we have evidence that he was involved in the accident. Since it (the accident he was involved in) was a bailable offence, he has been granted bail," said Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) BR Ravikanthe Gowda.

