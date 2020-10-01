Not Involved In Conspiracy To Topple Babri Mosque; Congress Did It, Says Acquitted BJP Leader

Ayodhya: After being acquitted by a CBI court in the Babri mosque demolition case, BJP leader Vinay Katiyar denied allegations of involvement in the conspiracy to bring down the disputed structure. He alleged that the mosque was demolished by the Congress to topple his party’s governments in states.

The special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti of involvement in the destruction of Babri Masjid 28 years ago. In a 2,300-page judgment, the CBI court said there was no conclusive evidence against the accused of being part of any conspiracy to bring down the disputed structure in Ayodhya.

Reacting to the judgment, Vinay Katiyar told .

