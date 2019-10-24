Take the pledge to vote

Politics
1-min read

Not Just Dushyant Chautala, These 6 Independents Too Can Change the Face of Haryana's Political 'Dangal'

Independent candidates Balraj Kundu from Meham, Nayan Pal Rawat from Prithla, Randhir Singh Gollen from Pundri, Gokul Setia from Sirsa, Ranjit Singh from Rania and Rakesh Daultabad from Badshapur assembly constituency are leading the poll battle.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
File photo of Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala. (Image : PTI)
With the state elections in Haryana heading towards a nail-biter, the Dushyant Chautala’s JJP has emerged as the kingmaker. However, there are also six lesser known Independent candidates who could also have significant say in the state’s next government.

Independent candidates Balraj Kundu from Meham, Nayan Pal Rawat from Prithla, Randhir Singh Gollen from Pundri, Gokul Setia from Sirsa, Ranjit Singh from Rania and Rakesh Daultabad from Badshapur assembly constituency are leading the poll battle.

BJP rebel Kundu’s candidacy as an Independent gave jitters to the BJP and Congress candidates from the moment he announced it. Kundu was the chairman of the Zila Parishad in Rohat before he resigned in hopes of a BJP ticket. He eventually lost it to Shamsher Singh Kharkhara, who had contested the last two elections against Congress’ Anand Singh Dangi.

Rakesh Daultabad contesting from Badshahpur sent across a similar message, finishing as runner-up in the 2009 and 2014 assembly elections in the state and giving a tough fight to the BJP and the Congress. Daultabad contested as an Independent candidate in his first election and as an INLD candidate in the 2014 state elections.

Prithla candidate Nayan Pal Rawat is also a BJP rebel, who is a prominent face in his constituency. He opened the front against the party after being denied a ticket. Similarly, Randhir Singh Gollen from Pundri and Gokul Setia are also BJP rebels. Gollen chose to contest this election as an Independent candidate after losing the last elections on a BJP ticket.

Independent candidate Ranjit Singh from Rania belongs to the Chautala clan but contested as an Independent after the Congress denied him a ticket.

