Not Just India, Women Also Got Freedom After 2014. BJP's Pragya Thakur Echoes Kangana

The debate over Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s remarks that India got true independence post 2014 seems intact as Bhopal Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur in a viral video supposedly from a Thursday event not only backed the statement, but took it further by saying that everyone, especially women, realised true independence after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

In a viral video, the BJP Member of Parliament is heard saying prior to year 2014, no one understood the real sense of freedom.

“After PM Modi came to power, girls and women can freely study, join jobs or do their businesses; villages have been linked to cities, every government scheme is reaching out to the villages leading to progress. Even women are making all round progress. No one realised how silently the women got empowered in last few years and all stand proudly with dignity," she said on the actress’s remarks.

Women associated with self-help groups now proudly stand up on public platforms and earn handsome income through their works, she added claiming the true independence was received after 2014.

