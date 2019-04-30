Not Just Missing MP, Rahul Gandhi Also A Missing Candidate, Claims Smriti Irani

Targeting Rahul Gandhi in Amethi, Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that the Congress president has now become "a missing candidate as well" after remaining a "missing MP".Irani, who is contesting against the sitting MP Gandhi from Amethi, said the Congress party's condition "is so bad" that it has to call party workers from other states for campaigning in the Gandhi family bastion."Had Rahul worked for Amethi, the condition of Congress would not have been so miserable. Its party workers would not have deserted it," she claimed."Till now Rahul Gandhi had been a missing MP, but now he has become a missing candidate as well," Irani said.On Saturday, Gandhi campaigned in Amethi.On Sunday, his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned in the constituency, and hit out at the BJP.This is the second time Irani is taking on Gandhi in the Congress bastion, after a unsuccessful bid in 2014. She has continuously raised the issue of Congress allegedly overlooking the constituents in Amethi.For this election, the BJP has sent its top leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, to campaign in Amethi, which has remained with the Congress except in 1977 and 1998.Also, Gandhi is contesting from a second seat in Kerala in this election. The Congress has pitched the choice of Wayanad as an attempt by it to bridge the "north-south divide".As Gandhi criss-crosses the country for campaigning, Priyanka Gandhi has held the ground in Amethi, raising mostly local issues faced by the people. She has also targeted the top BJP leadership on the issue of nationalism, which the ruling party has made a strong campaign issue.On Tuesday, at an election rally here, Irani also said, "The condition of Congress in Amethi is so bad that even the Congress workers are leaving the party. The party has to call its workers from states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir."Amethi goes to polls on May 6. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance has not fielded any candidate from here.