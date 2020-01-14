Take the pledge to vote

‘Not Just Picked Pockets of Poor But Also Kicked Them on Stomach’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt for Rising Inflation

The Congress leader's comments come a day after data showed that retail inflation rose to about five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
File image of Priyanka Gandhi addressing a public meeting. (Image : PTI)

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the government over spiralling prices of vegetables and essential commodities which are hitting the poor.

The Congress leader's comments come a day after data showed that retail inflation rose to about five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the RBI's comfort level, mainly due to spiralling prices of vegetables as onions were selling costlier.

Priyanka Gandhi accused the government of picking pockets of the common man and also taking away their livelihood.

"The prices of vegetables and other edible commodities is getting out of reach of the common man. What will the poor eat when vegetables, oil, pulses and flour turns expensive. The poor are not even getting employment due to the economic recession. The BJP government has not just picked the pockets of the poor but also kicked on their stomach," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

