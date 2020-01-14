‘Not Just Picked Pockets of Poor But Also Kicked Them on Stomach’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Govt for Rising Inflation
The Congress leader's comments come a day after data showed that retail inflation rose to about five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019.
File image of Priyanka Gandhi addressing a public meeting. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the government over spiralling prices of vegetables and essential commodities which are hitting the poor.
The Congress leader's comments come a day after data showed that retail inflation rose to about five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the RBI's comfort level, mainly due to spiralling prices of vegetables as onions were selling costlier.
Priyanka Gandhi accused the government of picking pockets of the common man and also taking away their livelihood.
"The prices of vegetables and other edible commodities is getting out of reach of the common man. What will the poor eat when vegetables, oil, pulses and flour turns expensive. The poor are not even getting employment due to the economic recession. The BJP government has not just picked the pockets of the poor but also kicked on their stomach," she said in a tweet in Hindi.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Video of Milind Soman Running with Wife Ankita Konwar in Assamese Traditional Attire Goes Viral
- End of The Road For Windows 7; We Hope You Got Your Free Windows 10 Upgrade
- Sajid Nadiadwala Reveals Salman Khan's Next Film After Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Offers 200Mbps Speeds With 1.5TB FUP
- After Giving Out Rs 65 Crore, Japanese Billionaire is Now Looking for Girlfriend to Take to the Moon