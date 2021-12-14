Not Just Varanasi, PM Modi Has a History of Paying Surprise Visits to Labourers During His Tight Schedules

During the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a detour to have lunch with construction workers in Varanasi who worked on the corridor. The Prime Minister sat amongst them for a photo opportunity while an excited lot gathered around him, but it was also a move to show them respect and recognition, a kind gesture which not seen very often among the tall leaders.

While some people were surprised with the Prime Minister’s gesture, those who have known him over the years weren’t really surprised as the Prime Minister despite holding the highest office in the government has never forgotten his humble origins.

Born in a simple family, PM Modi went through various ordeals of life including having to sell tea at the Vada Nagar railway station is something that everybody is aware of. Even as Prime Minister, when Modi has travelled overseas on multiple occasions, he has recognised the work and efforts of the labour class who have toiled their way to on a modest and honest living.

In 2016, while on a visit to the L&T workers’ residential complex in Riyadh, PM shared snacks with the workers present there. During his interaction the Prime Minister listened to the workers about their challenges and opportunities and how they were making a living for themselves with dignity of labour.

During another visit the same year, PM Modi shared a meal with Indian Workers at Workers’ Medical Camp in Doha and shared their experiences.

In 2019, at a function in Prayagraj, PM Modi was seen washing the feet of sanitation workers at a programme with a message that no job is small but the dignity of what one does is vital. A strong message was sent by Modi on this occasion respecting what Mahatma Gandhi stood for and fought for all his life to ask for dignity of the services of the sanitation workers.

In September, after coming back from a marathon visit to the US, he made a sudden visit to the under-construction site at the Parliament taking everybody by surprise especially the workers who were caught in a disbelief to see Modi amongst them. Suddenly, there were shouts of ‘Modi Modi’ among the labourers.

Pitching his security protocol, the Prime Minister went there without any security cover and spent over an hour interacting with the labourers understanding from them how the work of the construction was progressing and also sharing some lighter moments with them. He also drove a sense among the labourers that they were indeed doing a noble job and were in the process of creating history for India by constructing a new parliament.

In October, while India celebrated the landmark figure of reaching 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination, the PM made a visit to the RML Hospital in Delhi and interacted with the doctors and nurses appreciating their contribution and relentless effort in securing the nation.

He also made a point to speak to the security personnel who were working in the premises to ask from them about the challenges they were facing and how they were able to convince their families to work during these tough times. He also thanked them for their service to the nation.

On multiple locations while speaking during public rallies and even during closed-door meetings with, his party people and also his council of ministers the Prime Minister has often stressed and brought home the point that no job is small or big it is the effort that matters the most. The nation’s tallest leader has more than often lead by example and driven home the point “Dignity of labour” shall always be respected.

