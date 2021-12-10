CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Politics » 'Not Marriage But Prostitution': Muslim League Leader's Remark against Kerala Minister Who Is CM's Son-in-law
1-MIN READ

'Not Marriage But Prostitution': Muslim League Leader's Remark against Kerala Minister Who Is CM's Son-in-law

Kerala minister PA Muhammed Riyas is married to Veena Vijayan, daughter of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan (above). (Image: Twitter/ @vijayanpinarayi)

Abdu Rahman Kallayi made the comment during a protest against the state government; he later expressed regret.

Neethu Reghukumar

Indian Union Muslim League leader Abdu Rahman Kallayi has triggered widespread outrage with a repulsive comment directed at Kerala minister PA Muhammed Riyas’s marriage. Without naming the Public Works Department (PWD) minister, Kallayi said, “The former national president of DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) is a son-in-law from our area. Who is his wife? Is it marriage? It’s prostitution."

Riyas is married to Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kallayi later expressed regret after his comment whipped up a controversy. Issuing a statement he said that his intention was not to hurt anyone personally but he only aimed to show religious viewpoint in personal life.

The Muslim League leader made the controversial comment during a protest organised at Kozhikode beach against the handing over of Waqf Board appointments in the state to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Following talks with leaders of the Muslim body Samastha, the CM said this week that a final decision will be taken on the matter only after detailed discussions and until that time the existing system will continue. The organisation had also raised concerns about social media posts saying non-Muslims would be posted on the Waqf Board. The chief minister had rejected these rumours. Following this development, Samastha decided to not be part of the protest.

first published:December 10, 2021, 18:00 IST