POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Not Money But Availability of PPE Kits a Problem': Kejriwal Responds to Gambhir's Donation Offer

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Gambhir on Monday wrote to Kejriwal that he will give additional Rs 50 lakh, apart from the equal amount he promised a few days back, for procurement of medical equipment and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 6, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
Share this:

Soon after former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir pledged to donate Rs 1 crore to the Delhi government for cornavirus fight, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the availability of PPE kits and not money was the issue, as he urged the MP to help in getting these kits.

Gambhir on Monday wrote to Kejriwal that he will give additional Rs 50 lakh, apart from the equal amount he promised a few days back, for procurement of medical equipment and treatment of COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

Tweeting the letter, Gambhir said, "CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy (Manish Sisodia) say funds are needed. Though their massive egos didn't allow them to take 50 lakh from my MPLADS funds earlier, I pledge 50 lakh more so that innocents don't suffer! (Rs) One crore would at least solve urgent need for masks and PPE kits for days. Hope they prioritize Delhi."

Responding to the tweet, Kejriwal thanked Gambhir for the offer.

"Gautamji, thank you for your offer. The problem is not of money but availability of PPE kits. We would be grateful if you could help us get them from somewhere immediately. Delhi government will buy them. Thank you," Kejriwal said.

Meanwhile, with just few PPE kits left with the hospitals in Delhi, the city government has written to the Centre and has also allowed hospitals to procure the kits from local manufacturers and suppliers.

Close to 10 doctors and other medical staff in the city have tested positive for the infection so far.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,851

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,281

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    318

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    945,504

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,288,080

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    272,009

     

  • Total DEATHS

    70,567

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres