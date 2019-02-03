LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Not More Than 25K Attended Rahul's Flop Show: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi

Modi also took potshots at Gandhi for sharing the stage with RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav whose father and party supremo Lalu Prasad is serving sentences in corruption cases.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2019, 10:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Not More Than 25K Attended Rahul's Flop Show: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi
File photo of Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI)
Loading...
Patna: The ruling JD(U)-BJP combine in Bihar on Sunday belittled the rally addressed here by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying it was a "flop show" that could not attract more than 25,000 people.

"Congress could not muster more than 25k in Rahul rally. Half of the crowd was brought by Bahubali Anant Singh
otherwise it would have been converted into a nukkad sabha, deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.




Anant Singh, who is an independent MLA from Mokama, has expressed his desire to contest Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket although he is yet to be inducted into the party.

The muscleman politician had, nevertheless, taken it upon himself to participate actively in the preparations for the rally held at the Gandhi Maidan here, which was the first to be addressed by the Congress president in the state ever since he took over the reins of the party in December, 2017.

Modi also took potshots at Gandhi for sharing the stage with RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav whose father and party supremo Lalu Prasad is serving sentences in corruption cases.

"Rahul and Tejashwi are both on bail in corruption cases and praising Lalu who is convicted in fodder scam cases and languishing in Ranchi jail. Did Rahul forget, while sharing the stage with Lalus son, that he once tore the ordinance which was to be promulgated to help Lalu," Modi said in another tweet.

Gandhi, who was then the Congress national general secretary, had famously tore a copy of an ordinance during the Manmohan Singh government, which sought to protect convicted politicians from being disqualified for contesting elections.

Prasad, who had lost his membership of the Lok Sabha upon his first conviction in the fodder scam case in 2013, has been disqualified from contesting elections.

In a statement, JD(U) national general secretary Shyam Rajak said the Congress' rally was a flop show. "The last Congress regime was hit by numerous scams.

In contrast, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Nitish Kumar government in the state are engaged in a campaign against corruption which is benefiting the common people. This has caused trepidation in the 'Mahagathbandhan' which is bound to bite the dust in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Rajak added.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram