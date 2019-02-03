English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Not More Than 25K Attended Rahul's Flop Show: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi
Modi also took potshots at Gandhi for sharing the stage with RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav whose father and party supremo Lalu Prasad is serving sentences in corruption cases.
File photo of Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI)
Loading...
Patna: The ruling JD(U)-BJP combine in Bihar on Sunday belittled the rally addressed here by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying it was a "flop show" that could not attract more than 25,000 people.
"Congress could not muster more than 25k in Rahul rally. Half of the crowd was brought by Bahubali Anant Singh
otherwise it would have been converted into a nukkad sabha, deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.
Anant Singh, who is an independent MLA from Mokama, has expressed his desire to contest Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket although he is yet to be inducted into the party.
The muscleman politician had, nevertheless, taken it upon himself to participate actively in the preparations for the rally held at the Gandhi Maidan here, which was the first to be addressed by the Congress president in the state ever since he took over the reins of the party in December, 2017.
Modi also took potshots at Gandhi for sharing the stage with RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav whose father and party supremo Lalu Prasad is serving sentences in corruption cases.
"Rahul and Tejashwi are both on bail in corruption cases and praising Lalu who is convicted in fodder scam cases and languishing in Ranchi jail. Did Rahul forget, while sharing the stage with Lalus son, that he once tore the ordinance which was to be promulgated to help Lalu," Modi said in another tweet.
Gandhi, who was then the Congress national general secretary, had famously tore a copy of an ordinance during the Manmohan Singh government, which sought to protect convicted politicians from being disqualified for contesting elections.
Prasad, who had lost his membership of the Lok Sabha upon his first conviction in the fodder scam case in 2013, has been disqualified from contesting elections.
In a statement, JD(U) national general secretary Shyam Rajak said the Congress' rally was a flop show. "The last Congress regime was hit by numerous scams.
In contrast, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Nitish Kumar government in the state are engaged in a campaign against corruption which is benefiting the common people. This has caused trepidation in the 'Mahagathbandhan' which is bound to bite the dust in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Rajak added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Congress could not muster more than 25k in Rahul rally. Half of the crowd was brought by Bahubali Anant Singh
otherwise it would have been converted into a nukkad sabha, deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted.
Congress couldn’t muster more than 25K in Rahul rally.Half of crowd was brought by Don Anant Singh otherwise it would have been converted into Nukkad Sabha.— Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) February 3, 2019
Anant Singh, who is an independent MLA from Mokama, has expressed his desire to contest Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket although he is yet to be inducted into the party.
The muscleman politician had, nevertheless, taken it upon himself to participate actively in the preparations for the rally held at the Gandhi Maidan here, which was the first to be addressed by the Congress president in the state ever since he took over the reins of the party in December, 2017.
Modi also took potshots at Gandhi for sharing the stage with RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav whose father and party supremo Lalu Prasad is serving sentences in corruption cases.
"Rahul and Tejashwi are both on bail in corruption cases and praising Lalu who is convicted in fodder scam cases and languishing in Ranchi jail. Did Rahul forget, while sharing the stage with Lalus son, that he once tore the ordinance which was to be promulgated to help Lalu," Modi said in another tweet.
Gandhi, who was then the Congress national general secretary, had famously tore a copy of an ordinance during the Manmohan Singh government, which sought to protect convicted politicians from being disqualified for contesting elections.
Prasad, who had lost his membership of the Lok Sabha upon his first conviction in the fodder scam case in 2013, has been disqualified from contesting elections.
In a statement, JD(U) national general secretary Shyam Rajak said the Congress' rally was a flop show. "The last Congress regime was hit by numerous scams.
In contrast, the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Nitish Kumar government in the state are engaged in a campaign against corruption which is benefiting the common people. This has caused trepidation in the 'Mahagathbandhan' which is bound to bite the dust in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," Rajak added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
- British Airways Celebrates Centennial of Serving Its People and Empire in All-Star Ad
- Weekly Tech Recap: Budget 2019, Samsung Galaxy M20 Review, Apple FaceTime Bug and More
- After Break-up with Himansh Kohli, Neha Kakkar Releases Her Version of 'Tera Ghata'
- Head Dedicates Maiden Test Ton to Close Friend Phil Hughes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results