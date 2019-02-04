English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Not My Cup of Tea’: Actor Mohanlal Says No to Politics Amid Rumours of Joining BJP
Earlier, senior BJP leader O Rajagopala had hinted at considering the actor for Thiruvananthapuram seat.
File photo of Malayalam actor Mohanlal.
Speculations of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal joining politics have been put to rest, after he clarified that he had no intention to contest elections or join politics.
“Politics is not my cup of tea. I want to remain an actor always. I enjoy the freedom I have in this profession. In politics, a lot of people depend on you and it’s not easy. Also, it’s not a subject that I know a lot about. I have no inclination whatsoever,” actor Mohanlal was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
Earlier, senior BJP leader O Rajagopala had hinted at considering the actor for Thiruvananthapuram seat. Mohanlal was recently conferred with country’s highest civilian honour Padma Bhushan. In 2018, he was chosen as the president of Malayalam Movie Artistes’ (AMMA).
Speaking in support of Mohanlal, film director Major Ravi said he never had plan to join politics. “This is a mere speculation. Mohanlal laughed over this rumour. The Lalettan (as he is fondly called) that I know won’t come to politics. Acting suits him. Another actor of his kind is not likely,” Ravi told a regional news portal, adding that he could not be mentored as a politician.
On Janmashtami last year, the actor had met the Prime Minister after which he also wrote a blog praising him. This also gave rise to rumours that he was mulling to enter politics.
Mohanlal is currently working on period flick Marakkar- Arabikadalinte Simham directed by Priyadarshan. He is also performing the role of Prime Minister Chandrakanth Varma in the Tamil film Kaappaan.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
