Not Necessary That Only Sitting MLA Will Become CM when BJP Wins in West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has also exuded confidence about winning the state.

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has also exuded confidence about winning the state.

Ghosh, a sitting MP from Medinipur, asserted that the momentum 'in favour' of the BJP will continue till the last phase.

Claiming that a "strong undercurrent" for the BJP has now come to the surface in West Bengal, its state unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday exuded confidence that the party will form the next government in the state and said it is not necessary that only a sitting MLA will become the chief minister. Ghosh, a sitting MP from Medinipur, asserted that the momentum "in favour" of the BJP will continue till the last phase.

"After the first phase of polling only the BJP is confident of its victory, whereas the TMC and its leaders are frustrated. As the election will progress, the trend set by the BJP in the first phase will gain momentum and with every phase of polling TMC workers will themselves realise their defeat," Ghosh told .

first published:March 30, 2021, 18:43 IST