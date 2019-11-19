‘Not One Oppn MP Was in Well of Rajya Sabha, Yet…’: TMC Accuses Govt of Running Away From Debate

Questioning the need for adjourning the Rajya Sabha till 2pm on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien alleged that the government was running away from discussion since it did not have the answers on important issues.

“Not a single MP from Opposition went into the Well of the Rajya Sabha. Yet, the House was adjourned within minutes right till 2 pm,” O'Brien said in a statement, adding that this had deprived the Opposition of raising important issues in the Zero Hour and holding ministers accountable in the Question Hour.

Rajya Sabha chairman, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, had adjourned the Upper House at 11 am after the opposition parties raised the issue of police’s alleged assault on Jawaharlal Nehru University students on Monday as they protested against the fee hike and draft hostel rules.

CPI's Binoy Vivwam had given a suspension of business notice over the JNU protests, but Naidu had refused to accede to the demand.

The TMC MP pointed out that there were four good reasons for the government to “run away” from the Rajya Sabha and adjourn proceedings during the Zero Hour and Question Hour, since important questions were to be answered by the union finance minister.

“First 4 questions in QHour were to be answered by Finance Min 1) Hoarding notes after Demonetization 2) PMC Bank Fraud 3) Public Sector Banks fraud 4) PSU's disinvestment,” he said in his statement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.